Tyrone Fenton Promoted to Superintendent of Police with RMPS

The Royal Montserrat Police Service has announced the promotion of Inspector Tyrone Fenton to the substantive rank of Superintendent of Police.

Superintendent Fenton has built a career within the force marked by leadership, professionalism and a strong focus on training and development. He has played an active role in mentoring junior officers and supporting internal capacity building, with an emphasis on strengthening operational readiness and standards across the service.

His work has also reflected a commitment to modern policing approaches, including community engagement and ensuring that officers are equipped to respond effectively to the needs of the public.

In a statement, the Commissioner of Police Mark Payne said: “Montserrat should be proud to have yet another homegrown officer rising through the ranks. Superintendent Fenton’s progression is a testament to his dedication, professionalism and commitment to service. He is a strong role model for others within the Royal Montserrat Police Service. I have full confidence that he will continue to grow, excel and succeed in his role.”

Fenton has indicated that his vision for the service is rooted in community-focused policing, with a continued emphasis on professionalism and delivering a high-quality service to support the safety and well-being of the Montserrat community.

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