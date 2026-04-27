Montserrat Observes 24th Vaccination Week in the Americas

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) joined countries across the region in commemorating the 24th Vaccination Week in the Americas under the theme “Your Decision Makes a Difference: Immunisation for All.”

The week commenced on April 25, 2026 and will conclude on Friday, May 1 2026.

Commenting on the week of activities, Expanded Programme for Immunisation (EPI) Manager, Nurse Alex Ackie, stated, “The Ministry of Health and Social Services encourages all residents to participate in the week’s activities and to make informed decisions about immunisation.

Vaccines remain one of the most effective ways to prevent serious illness and protect public health.” She added that it is hoped Vaccination Week will help residents of all ages learn more about vaccine-preventable diseases and take the opportunity to get immunised.

This annual initiative highlights the critical role of immunisation in protecting individuals, families, and communities from vaccine-preventable diseases. Throughout the week, a series of activities are being held to promote awareness, strengthen vaccination coverage, and engage the public in safeguarding their health.

The week of activities commenced on Saturday, April 25, with the Caribbean launch of Vaccination Week in the Americas via Zoom, bringing together regional partners and health officials. On Sunday, April 26, a church service was held at the Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, emphasising the importance of community and faith-based support in public health efforts.

Activities continued on Monday with the airing of a health message from the Ministry of Health and Social Services, alongside training sessions for healthcare staff focusing on vaccination protocols and updates to the childhood vaccine schedule. On Tuesday and Wednesday, outreach efforts will extend to workplace visits where screening and vaccination services will be provided to workers. Additionally, on Wednesday, specialised cold chain (vaccine storage) training will be conducted for customs officers, drivers, port

workers, and airline staff to ensure vaccines are stored and transported safely.

The focus shifts to education on with visits to Grade 6 classes in primary schools. Presentations will aim to increase knowledge and awareness about vaccines among young people.

The week culminates on Friday with an Open Day at Health Centres. Residents are encouraged to visit the Health Centre of their choice, where vaccinations against a number of illnesses—including Tetanus, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Hepatitis B, Influenza, and Human

Papilloma Virus—will be available. Nurses will also be on hand to perform immunisation status checks and update immunisation cards for members of the public.

The ministry reaffirms its commitment to protecting public health and encourages all residents to make immunisation a priority during this week and beyond.

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