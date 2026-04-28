Lauren Piper Shares Surviving Breast Cancer, Overcoming Fear on Flourish Podcast

In this deeply personal episode of Flourish – The Wellness Podcast for Caribbean Women, Lauren Piper shares her experience of surviving breast cancer after already facing cancer earlier in life. Her story is one of courage, faith, fear, and the determination to keep going through diagnosis, chemotherapy, radiation, and recovery.

Lauren speaks candidly about what it felt like to hear the diagnosis, the emotional toll of treatment, and the importance of family support during the hardest moments. She also reflects on motherhood, resilience, and the value of simply having people who listen without trying to fix everything.

A major focus of the episode is early detection. Lauren addresses the fear many women feel around mammograms and urges Caribbean women not to delay testing out of anxiety or uncertainty. Her message is clear. The fear of screening should never outweigh the importance of knowing what is happening in your body. This episode is a powerful reminder that early action can save lives.

Listen on Spotify.

Flourish airs on ZJB Radio on Tuesday afternoons.

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