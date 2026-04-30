Superintendent Hussey Earns Dual Recognition at International Policing Awards

Superintendent Chantal Hussey of the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) has received Highly Commended recognition in two categories at the International Police Association (IPA) Section UK Women in Policing annual awards, according to a joint release from the Governor’s Office and the Royal Montserrat Police Service.

Hussey was recognised in both the Leadership Award and the Inspirational Woman Award categories following an independent panel review of submissions. The awards highlight outstanding contributions to policing and support for women in policing across the UK and British Overseas Territories.

The virtual ceremony was held on 29 April 2026, with officers and colleagues gathering at RMPS Headquarters to mark the occasion. Her Excellency Governor Harriet Cross presented the Leadership Award certificate, while Acting Commissioner of Police Andrew Lewis presented the Inspirational Woman Award.

In remarks during the ceremony, the Acting Commissioner said the recognition was fitting, noting that officers present were themselves a reflection of Superintendent Hussey’s influence, having drawn inspiration from her leadership in recent months.

Superintendent Hussey was among seven RMPS nominees recognised this year. Inspector Maxcine Lee was also acknowledged in the Leadership Award and Inspirational Woman Award categories, while Inspector Laurell Allen received recognition for Leadership and Outstanding Contribution. Inspector Mataniah Antoine was recognised with the HeForShe Award. Constable Nelline Williams received the Courage Award, and Ms Yolanda Yearwood and Sergeant Chamella Carlisle were both recognised for Outstanding Contribution.

The Governor’s Office and the RMPS extended congratulations to Superintendent Hussey and all nominees, noting their representation of Montserrat on the international stage.

According to the joint release, the International Police Association is the world’s largest international police organisation. The IPA Section UK Women in Policing awards are held annually and recognise the contributions of women officers, staff and allies across the UK and British Overseas Territories.

The Royal Montserrat Police Service operates under the constitutional oversight of the Governor and serves the people of Montserrat.

Like this: Like Loading...