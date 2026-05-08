Montserrat’s Ministry of Health Monitoring International Reports of Hantavirus

Montserrat’s Ministry of Health and Social Services says it is closely monitoring international reports of a hantavirus outbreak linked to the expedition cruise vessel MV Hondius, but has advised that the current risk to Montserrat remains low.

In a statement issued on Friday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharra Greenaway-Duberry said healthcare staff on island had already been alerted and relevant health personnel provided with the latest Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) watch brief.

“The Ministry remains in contact with regional and international public health partners and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the statement said.

The international outbreak has drawn widespread attention after several passengers aboard the MV Hondius reportedly developed severe respiratory illness linked to the rare Andes strain of hantavirus. According to international health agencies and media reports, at least three people have died and multiple suspected and confirmed cases have been identified across several countries.

The outbreak has triggered an international public health response involving the World Health Organization (WHO), the UK Health Security Agency, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other regional authorities.

The MV Hondius, operated by Dutch company Oceanwide Expeditions, had been on a polar expedition voyage that included stops in South Atlantic territories before health officials confirmed the presence of the Andes strain of hantavirus.

Health experts say hantavirus infections are usually spread through contact with infected rodents or their droppings. Human-to-human transmission is considered extremely rare and has mainly been associated with the Andes strain found in parts of South America.

International authorities have been tracing passengers who disembarked from the vessel in various countries before the outbreak was identified. Some passengers are currently under medical monitoring or self-isolation in Europe, Africa, Asia and the South Atlantic.

At this time, the risk to Montserrat is low, the CMO said. As a precaution, healthcare staff in Montserrat have been alerted and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Watch Brief shared with relevant health personnel. The Ministry remains in contact with regional and international public health partners and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

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