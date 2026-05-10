Praise for First Goat Water Fest as Daniel Lewis Wins Top Prize

Attendees are raving about the first Goat Water Fest held in London on Saturday, May 9, 2026, with many describing the event as a major celebration of Montserratian culture and community.

Almost 500 people passed through the Irish Centre on Pretoria Road during the day-long event, which ran from noon until 9 p.m. Organisers said they were pleased with the turnout and the strong support from the diaspora community and friends of Montserrat.

More than 20 vendors from Montserrat, Jamaica, St. Lucia and other countries offered food, arts and craft, games, novelty souvenirs and wellness products throughout the venue.

“All of the food vendors sold off their food,” organiser Frances Allen, founder of the Montserratians Got Talent Facebook group, told Discover Montserrat.

Games of domino were underway inside the venue while children enjoyed a bouncy castle outside. Patrons also sampled sugar cane, fruit juices, healthy snacks and environmentally friendly hair care products.

The centrepiece of the festival was the competition to crown the best goat water chef. Four chefs competed before a panel of six judges comprising Skeffington Fagan, Myrle Roach, Coretta Farrell, Rosemund Farrell, Molvie Francis and Nerissa Golden.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The competition was judged blindly, with chefs assessed on taste, aroma, texture, consistency and authenticity.

Daniel Lewis emerged as the winner, taking home the £500 cash prize. His three pots of goat water had already sold out before the official announcement was made. Lewis also secured the People’s Choice Award.

Cultural activist and author Myrle Roach praised the festival afterwards, posting online: “Thank you for the vision and making it a reality. ‘Goatwater Fest 2026’ was an amazing celebration of Montserrat’s heritage and culture.”

Fustina Duberry also commended the organisers, writing that the “vybez, the atmosphere, the come togetherness to showcase Montserrat national dish was well executed.”

She added that a friend had travelled from Croydon specifically to support the event because of their love for goat water and Montserratian culture.

“These are the types of positive vibrations we need to push,” Duberry wrote, while congratulating Daniel Lewis on winning the island’s “first ever Montserrat Goat Water Fest competition.”

Premier Reuben T. Meade sent greetings to the event wishing them a successful day and shared he was enjoying some goat water in Montserrat too.

The event also featured live performances by Delz, DJ sound systems throughout the day and masquerade dancing which drew strong crowd participation. Former chairman of the Montserrat Arts Council, Albrun Semper, joined the festivities by donning the masquerade jacket and dancing with revellers.

Nicota Francis served as MC for the competition.

“Thank you to all who traveled from near and far to be part of this historic occasion. Special thanks to those who came down from Leeds, Manchester, Leicester, and Birmingham, and who organized the bus trips to attend. Your effort and support were amazing. To the young people born in England who came to taste their national dish for the very first time — thank you for embracing your culture and heritage,” the organisers said on Facebook.

Next up for this team will be Montserrat Festival UK which will be back for its second run on July 18 with Claudette Peters as the headliner.

Like this: Like Loading…