MVO Issues Statement on Saturday’s Tectonic Earthquake Felt on Montserrat

Residents in some parts of Montserrat felt a volcano-tectonic earthquake on Saturday night, May 9, according to a statement issued by the Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO).

The MVO said the local earthquake occurred at approximately 9:02pm and was felt in several areas across the island.

In the statement, the observatory noted that “this volcano-tectonic earthquake was an isolated event with a preliminary magnitude of 2.7, which will likely be revised over the next few hours as data continue to be analysed.”

The MVO sought to reassure the public that the activity falls within expected levels for the Soufrière Hills Volcano system.

“Although the earthquake was felt, this level of activity remains within the normal range for the Soufrière Hills Volcano,” the statement said.

The observatory added that the event serves as “a reminder that the volcano remains active and that occasional volcanic earthquakes occur, though they are not usually felt.”

Volcano-tectonic earthquakes are caused by the fracturing of rock beneath a volcano as pressure and magma movement occur underground. Montserrat experiences small seismic events periodically due to ongoing volcanic activity linked to the Soufrière Hills Volcano, which has remained active since eruptions began in 1995.

The MVO confirmed that there has been no change in the island’s volcanic hazard level following Saturday’s earthquake.

“There is currently no change in the volcanic hazard level. The MVO continues to closely monitor the volcano and will provide updates as necessary,” the statement concluded.

The statement was issued by Acting Director Dr Karen Pascal.

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