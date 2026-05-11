MVO Revises Magnitude of Felt Earthquake to 3.7

The Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO) has revised the magnitude of the volcano-tectonic earthquake felt across parts of the island on Saturday night from 2.7 to 3.7 following further analysis.

In an updated statement issued on Sunday evening and published on May 11, the MVO said the earthquake, which occurred at 9:02pm on Saturday, May 9, remains an isolated event despite the stronger revised magnitude.

“Following further analysis by the Montserrat Volcano Observatory, the magnitude of the volcano-tectonic earthquake that occurred on Saturday 09 May at 9:02 pm has been revised from the preliminary estimate of 2.7 to a magnitude of 3.7,” the statement said.

The observatory noted that while the earthquake was larger than initially estimated, it still falls within expected volcanic activity levels for the Soufrière Hills Volcano.

“As of Sunday evening, the earthquake still appears to have been an isolated event. Its magnitude remains within the normal range for the Soufrière Hills Volcano, although this earthquake was at the higher end of the range typically recorded,” the MVO stated.

Saturday night’s earthquake was felt in several areas of the island, prompting concern among some residents. Volcano-tectonic earthquakes are caused by the fracturing of rock beneath the volcano due to pressure changes and underground volcanic processes.

The Soufrière Hills Volcano has remained active since eruptions began in 1995, and the MVO continuously monitors seismic and volcanic activity across the island.

The observatory stressed that there has been no change in the volcanic hazard level.

“There is currently no change in the volcanic hazard level. The MVO continues to closely monitor the volcano and will provide updates as necessary,” the statement added.

The update was issued by Acting Director Dr Karen Pascal.

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