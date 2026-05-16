Caribbean Producers Invited to Apply for New Global Co-Production Forum in South Africa

Caribbean film and television producers are being invited to apply for a new international co-production initiative aimed at connecting Africa and its diaspora through strategic partnerships, financing and content development opportunities.

The official producer call has opened for the inaugural Beyond Boundaries Media Forum (BBMF), scheduled to take place in South Africa’s Eastern Cape from November 2 to 6, 2026.

Founded by Trinidad and Tobago-based media executive and producer Lisa Wickham, the forum is positioning the Caribbean as a major player in the future of global Black storytelling and international screen co-productions.

According to the release, the BBMF “will convene a select group of international producers and executives for five days of strategic engagement in November 2026.”

Applications are now being accepted through the BBMF portal at BBMF Global.

Wickham said the initiative is intended to move Caribbean and African collaborations beyond informal partnerships into formal treaty-based co-production opportunities.

“The Caribbean is not just a cultural participant; we are a strategic gateway,” Wickham said. “By utilising established frameworks such as the UK-Jamaica Co-production Treaty, we are moving beyond informal collaboration toward a formalised, treaty-driven pipeline.”

She added: “This is about pairing producers from the Caribbean and Africa with global partners to turn shared heritage into sustainable investment.”

The forum is being presented by Imagine Media International Limited in association with the Eastern Cape Provincial Arts and Culture Council in South Africa.

Organisers say the event will bring together producers, financiers, broadcasters, academics, AI specialists and entertainment executives from across the Caribbean, Africa, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.

Among those attached to the initiative is actress and producer Tatyana Ali, who will serve as BBMF’s inaugural Global Ambassador.

The mentorship and advisory cohort also includes Jamaican Film Commissioner Jackie Jackson, producer Jennifer Holness, AI ethics specialist Reneé Cummings, and executives from Tyler Perry Studios.

A major focus of the forum will be helping African and Caribbean creators protect intellectual property and scale content for international streaming markets through emerging AI and co-production systems.

The organisers also pointed to recent research showing strong global demand for African and diasporan stories, particularly among diaspora audiences.

“The Beyond Boundaries Media Forum is a premier international co-production platform connecting Africa and its Diaspora to the global screen industry,” the release stated.

Wickham, whose productions have appeared on platforms including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, BET and BBC Two, said the initiative aims to create sustainable pathways for Caribbean creators in the global entertainment economy.

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