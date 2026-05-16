Montserrat Football Association Participates in First Concacaf Grassroots Conference

The Montserrat Football Association (MFA) was represented at the inaugural Concacaf Grassroots Conference held in St. Maarten from May 12 to 13, 2026, as the organisation continues efforts to rebuild and strengthen football development on the island.

Acting General Secretary Ms Thandie Williams attended the two-day conference, which marked the official launch of the Concacaf Grassroots Charter, a regional framework designed to support the structured development, delivery and long-term sustainability of grassroots football programmes across Member Associations.

The event brought together General Secretaries and Technical Directors from across the Concacaf region to discuss the future of grassroots football and share strategies for community-level development of the sport.

The conference comes at an important time for the MFA, which remains under the oversight of a Normalisation Committee established to help stabilise and restructure the association’s operations and governance following ongoing administrative challenges.

Speaking on attending her first official conference in her current role, Williams said the focus on grassroots football aligned closely with the direction the MFA hopes to take moving forward.

“I am proud to have attended my first official conference in my capacity as Acting General Secretary of the Montserrat Football Association. It speaks volumes that this first engagement focused on the development of football at the grassroots level, because grassroots football represents the future of the game in Montserrat,” she stated.

Williams noted that in the absence of a Technical Director, grassroots football development will be among the first priorities once the MFA’s technical staff structure is fully established.

During the conference, she also engaged with representatives from other Member Associations to discuss regional best practices and approaches to strengthening youth and community football programmes.

She additionally met briefly with Concacaf General Secretary Philippe Moggio and Concacaf Director of Member Services Howard McIntosh, both of whom reportedly expressed interest in the MFA’s plans and pledged support for the association’s ongoing development efforts.

The conference formed part of Concacaf’s wider push to strengthen football systems across the Caribbean and wider region by investing in early player development, coach education and community participation.

“The future of football in Montserrat starts at the grassroots,” the MFA said in its statement.

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