Appointment of New Chief Human Resource Officer for GOM

The Government of Montserrat is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Paula Simone Atkinson as the new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) within the Human Resources Management Unit (HRMU), Office of the Deputy Governor. Ms. Atkinson will

officially assume her duties on a three-year contract effective July 15, 2026.

Ms. Atkinson brings more than 15 years of regional experience in human resources, talent acquisition, and organizational development across both the public and private sectors. Her extensive career features senior HR leadership roles spanning the Caribbean, including the Turks and Caicos Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Jamaica, as well as corporate support for organizations in the United States.

Over the last five years, she has successfully partnered with executive leadership teams to drive strategic initiatives in workforce planning, employee engagement, and talent acquisition, building organisational capabilities that support large scale transformation.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Atkinson stated: “I am honoured to serve the people of Montserrat at this important time. My priority is to build a modern, agile, and high-performing Public Service by attracting and retaining exceptional talent, investing in employee development, strengthening leadership, and advancing digital transformation to enhance the delivery of public services. Together, we will foster a culture of excellence, innovation, and service that delivers meaningful results for the people of Montserrat.”

Ms. Atkinson holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Human Resource Management from Nova Southeastern University in Florida, USA, and a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Management Studies from the University of the West Indies.

Committed to continuous professional development and operational excellence, she is Lean Six Sigma (Yellow Belt) Certified and has completed the Transformational Leadership Culture Training Program at the Atlanta Institute, alongside the Stepping Up to Management Learning Program from Harvard Business Publishing. She is also a co-author of the educational booklet, “Manager’s Guide to Conflict Resolution.”

Outside of her corporate achievements, Ms. Atkinson is a dedicated mentor, an active member of the Business and Professional Women (BPW) St. Kitts organization, and is deeply passionate about community service and lifelong learning.

The Office of the Deputy Governor and the HRMU warmly welcome Ms. Atkinson to the public service and look forward to her leadership in advancing the development of Montserrat’s human capital.

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