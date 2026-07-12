Celebrate Caribbean Literature Day With These Books By Montserratian Authors

Today, Sunday, July 12, marks the seventh annual Caribbean Literature Day, a celebration of the writers and storytellers whose work continues to shape the Caribbean’s identity, culture and imagination.

Montserrat may be one of the region’s smallest islands, but it has produced authors whose books span history, poetry, memoir, faith, children’s literature, language, self-development and fiction. Whether you’re discovering a Montserratian writer for the first time or adding to your collection, here are a few books worth reading this Caribbean Literature Day.

Own It! by Lyandra Hobson

Growing up in Montserrat during the volcanic crisis helped shape Lyandra Hobson’s resilience and determination. In Own It!, she shares practical strategies for personal growth, financial wellbeing, relationships and purposeful living. It’s an encouraging guide for readers looking to take greater ownership of their future.

Living Stone by Yvonne Weekes

Yvonne Weekes continues to establish herself as one of the Caribbean’s most compelling literary voices. Her latest poetry collection explores identity, faith, memory, womanhood and belonging across Montserrat, Barbados and England. Readers who enjoyed her acclaimed memoir Volcano: A Memoir will appreciate this deeply personal and beautifully crafted collection.

God’s Plans Were Better by Ann Marie Dewar

Ann Marie Dewar reflects on the moments in her life that revealed God’s providence in unexpected ways. Through stories of disappointment, hope and remarkable intervention, she encourages readers to trust that even life’s detours can become part of a greater purpose.

Oliver Goes To School by Rosetta Allen and Garvin “Scrappy” Johnson

This delightful children’s book follows Oliver Oriole as he experiences his very first day at school. Written by Rosetta Allen and featuring an introduction by Montserrat’s internationally recognised soca artist Garvin “Scrappy” Johnson, the book celebrates learning, curiosity and the excitement of new beginnings while giving young readers a story they can relate to.

Now the Day Is Over by Howard Fergus

Published by his family following his passing, this final collection brings together the wit, wisdom and observations of one of Montserrat’s most respected historians, educators and poets. The poems reflect on island life, politics, culture and personal experiences, offering readers one final opportunity to enjoy Howard Fergus’ distinctive literary voice.

Talking ‘Stratian’ Volume 2 by Mike and Sylvannie Jarvis

Language is one of the strongest expressions of culture, and Talking ‘Stratian’ celebrates the words and phrases that make Montserrat unique. More than a collection of vocabulary, it explores the island’s rich linguistic heritage and serves as an enjoyable resource for both Montserratians and anyone interested in Caribbean language and culture.

In Plain Sight by Nerissa Golden

Set on the island of Montserrat, In Plain Sight is a romantic suspense novel that follows Nikki Alvarez as she attempts to leave her troubled past behind, only to discover that danger has followed her to the Caribbean. Combining mystery, romance and the island’s dramatic landscape, the novel introduces readers to Montserrat through an engaging contemporary story.

Caribbean Literature Day is a reminder that every book helps preserve our stories, celebrate our culture and inspire future generations of writers. One of the best ways to support Montserratian authors is to read their work, recommend it to others and add their books to your personal library.

Have we missed one of your favourites? Share your recommendations in the comments and help us continue celebrating Montserrat’s growing literary community.

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