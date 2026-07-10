Montserrat’s William H. Bramble Featured on New EC$10 Banknote

Montserrat’s first Chief Minister and National Hero, William Henry Bramble, will be immortalised on the new EC$10 banknote as part of a historic redesign of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union’s banknotes.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) unveiled the new series on Thursday during the Ceremony to Mark the Change in Chairmanship of the ECCB Monetary Council in Dominica, replacing the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II with national heroes and distinguished figures from across the eight member states.

ECCB Governor Timothy N.J. Antoine described the redesign as “a historic milestone in the evolution of EC currency.”

For the first time, the banknotes will celebrate the people who helped shape the region’s history and development while maintaining the security and integrity of the EC dollar.

Bramble shares the EC$10 note with Anguillan political leader James Ronald Webster.

The new series features:

EC$100 – Sir William Arthur Lewis and Sir John Compton

EC$50 – Sir K. Dwight Venner and Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw

EC$20 – Sir Vere Cornwall Bird Sr. and Dame Eugenia Charles

EC$10 – William Henry Bramble and James Ronald Webster

EC$5 – Robert Milton Cato and Sir Kirani James

Bramble, affectionately known as “Willy B”, is widely regarded as the father of modern Montserrat. Born on October 8, 1901, he rose from humble beginnings to become a trade union leader, politician and champion for working people.

After leading the Montserrat Trades and Labour Union, he guided the Montserrat Labour Party to victory in the island’s first elections under universal adult suffrage in 1952. His party went on to win five consecutive general elections.

Following constitutional changes in 1960, Bramble became Montserrat’s first Chief Minister, serving until 1970.

His administration oversaw some of the island’s most significant social and economic developments. He championed improved housing for workers, expanded access to education, negotiated affordable electricity for the island, supported the establishment of Radio Antilles, and pursued a strategy to diversify the economy through tourism, agriculture and offshore financial services.

Many historians credit Bramble’s policies with laying the foundation for modern Montserrat and helping to create a growing middle class on the island.

Following his death in 1988, Bramble became the first national figure to receive a state funeral. He is recognised as Montserrat’s first National Hero, and the island’s original airport bore his name until it was destroyed during the Soufrière Hills volcanic eruptions.

The redesign follows a decision by the ECCB Monetary Council at its 105th meeting in July 2023 to replace Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait on the region’s currency. Public consultations held between July and December 2023 found strong support for recognising national heroes and nation builders instead.

The ECCB said the new banknote series reflects the Eastern Caribbean’s shared identity, cultural diversity and enduring legacy while preserving the trust and stability that have long defined the EC dollar.

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