Basil Chambers’ 60th Birthday Weekend Raises EC$5,000 for Meals on Wheels and Draws 100+ Men to Health Fair

Veteran broadcaster Basil Chambers marked his 60th birthday by giving back to the community, with a weekend of health and charity initiatives that attracted 120 men to a free health screening event and raised EC$5,000 for the Meals on Wheels programme.

The celebrations began on Friday, July 3, with the Basil Chambers HD Birthday Men’s Health Fair at Dr Ingrid Buffonge’s medical office in Brades. The event offered free medical assessments, including prostate examinations, PSA testing and general health screenings, led by visiting urologist Dr Dwayne Thwaites of Antigua alongside local healthcare professionals.

Although approximately 90 men had registered in advance, organisers reported that 120 men ultimately attended, with a number of walk-ins taking advantage of the free service.

Not everyone who registered attended the clinic. Organisers said some had already been screened during a recent visit by Dr Rhudd to Glendon Hospital two weeks earlier, while others admitted they had simply got “cold feet”. Some registrants also reported they were still awaiting a call to attend the clinic.

The turnout was widely viewed as an encouraging sign that more Montserratian men are becoming willing to prioritise preventative healthcare.

Throughout the lead-up to the event, Chambers used his radio programme and social media platforms to encourage men, particularly those aged 50 and older, to make regular health screenings part of their routine.

The celebrations continued on Sunday, July 5, with the Uncle Bas Birthday Softball Cricket Fiesta at Little Bay.

The family-friendly fundraiser featured two exhibition matches in support of the Meals on Wheels programme.

In the opening women’s 10-over encounter, Speaker’s XI defeated Minister’s XI, while The Boyz went on to beat Customs and Port Authority in the men’s 20-over match.

The event also featured music, family entertainment and activities for children, drawing supporters from across the island. The celebrations went into the evening with masqueraders.

Organisers confirmed that the cricket tournament raised EC$5,000 for Meals on Wheels, which provides meals and support to elderly and vulnerable residents across Montserrat.

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Speaking ahead of the weekend, Chambers said he wanted to use his milestone birthday to make a lasting impact rather than host a traditional celebration. His decision continues a long tradition of community fundraising. Over the years, Chambers has organised numerous charitable initiatives supporting causes ranging from healthcare to small businesses and community welfare.

The success of this year’s birthday weekend demonstrated the power of combining community spirit, preventative healthcare and fundraising in support of causes that benefit the wider island.

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