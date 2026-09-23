45 Complete Montserrat Tour Guide and Taxi Operator Certification Training

Forty-five people have completed the Montserrat Tourism Authority’s 2026 Tour Guide and Taxi Operator Certification Training ahead of the island’s upcoming cruise season, according to an MTA press release dated September 21.

The programme ran from September 7 to 19 at the DMCA Conference Room and the Brades Arts and Education Centre. Participants studied tour guiding, visitor engagement, Montserrat’s history and heritage, storytelling, customer service, first aid, VHF radio communication and safety procedures for tours in Plymouth and St George’s Hill.

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They also took part in a practical exercise along a route from Marine Village in Little Bay to St George’s Hill and Plymouth, where they practised guiding and interpreting the island’s volcanic landscape and history.

“Our tour guides and taxi operators are much more than the people who take visitors from one place to another. They are the voice, the storytellers and, in many cases, the first personal connection visitors have with Montserrat,” said MTA Product Development Officer Nicole Fagan.

Fagan said certification carries a responsibility to tell Montserrat’s stories accurately, share its culture and keep visitors safe. She described it as a commitment to professionalism and continued learning, rather than simply receiving a certificate.

The MTA said the training is part of its efforts to improve service standards and the visitor experience. The 2026 cruise season is scheduled to begin on Sunday, October 11.

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