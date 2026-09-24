Montserrat Open Nations League Campaign with 2-0 Win Over Turks and Caicos Islands

Montserrat made a winning start under new head coach Gabriel Calderón, defeating the Turks and Caicos Islands 2-0 in their opening match of the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League.

Ashley Boatswain scored both goals in Wednesday’s League C Group A encounter at the TCIFA National Stadium in Providenciales.

According to Concacaf’s match report, Boatswain put Montserrat ahead in the 41st minute with a finish from inside the penalty area. The strike was also the first goal scored in the 2026/27 Nations League.

He completed his brace in the 69th minute, heading home from a set piece to secure all three points for the Emerald Boys.

The result placed Montserrat in command of Group A following the opening round of matches. Saint Martin and Aruba also began their respective League C campaigns with victories.

The win delivered on the expectations expressed by Calderón and captain Lyle Taylor ahead of the match. Both had spoken positively about the new-look squad, despite having limited preparation time together.

Calderón said he had been encouraged by the players’ commitment and quality after overseeing just two training sessions before the match.

“I’m really happy with the commitment of the players,” he said. “I could see the quality that they have because I’ve never seen them before. We could create also a team spirit in the group.”

The Argentine coach said the technical staff had demanded a high level of intensity from the players while encouraging open communication within the camp.

“We really want them to reach their full potential,” Calderón said. “That’s why we train at a very high level, high intensity.”

Calderón took charge of Montserrat with the aim of building a programme capable of delivering progress over the medium and long term. Ahead of his first competitive match, he described the position as an attractive challenge because of the potential he saw within the squad and the Montserrat Football Association.

“We are in a situation that we must go up and promote and develop and improve,” he said. “It’s a very, very nice challenge because we need to build something for the future.”

Taylor, who returned to the squad and was named captain for the match, said before kick-off that the players intended to begin the campaign by securing three points.

“The mood’s positive. It’s a whole fresh new start for everybody,” Taylor said. “It’s going to be a tough game today, but we will be going out there to take three points and start this two-week period off really well.”

The captain also praised Calderón’s early work with the squad and said it was the players’ responsibility to implement the new coach’s instructions.

“Ever since we first met him in London, his communication and his obvious knowledge of the game and how he wants us to set up has been brilliant,” Taylor said. “If we manage to do that and do that properly and well, we’ll win the game.”

Montserrat did exactly that, keeping a clean sheet while Boatswain’s two goals gave Calderón a winning start to his tenure.

Both the coach and captain also appealed for continued support from Montserratians at home and abroad.

“We are aiming for big things for the future, and everything is built step by step,” Calderón said. “We want their support everywhere where they are, and with this motivation we will be much closer to the victory.”

Taylor added: “We appreciate your support. You’ve always got behind us, and we need you behind us again. At some point in the near future, we will be able to play football in Montserrat again.”

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