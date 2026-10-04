Montserrat’s Financial Information Month Features New Crossword Competition

A new crossword competition offering cash prizes is among the activities planned for Financial Information Month (FIM) 2026 in Montserrat, alongside radio discussions, children’s activities and a youth public speaking competition.

The October programme focuses on “The Big Push: Mastering Money in a Changing World”, under the theme of financial empowerment through education.

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Country Manager for Montserrat, Angela Estwick, said one crossword puzzle will be issued each Monday during October. Puzzles will be available on financial institutions’ websites.

Submissions will be invited on a designated morning after the rates are read, with monetary prizes going to the first two entries containing all correct answers. The prize amounts and submission dates were not specified in the announcement.

The calendar opened with a presentation by Estwick on ZJB Radio on October 1. A live broadcast church service is scheduled for Sunday, October 4, at Judy Piece Bethany Methodist Church from 9am.

Radio programmes throughout the month will cover financial regulation, investment, Montserrat’s development and digital literacy.

On Wednesday, October 7, a programme on the launch of the Office of Financial Conduct will air on ZJB at 11am. This will be followed on Friday, October 9, by an interactive discussion on the ECCU Retail Bond Programme in St Kitts, also at 11am, with fiscal and debt specialist Juletta Edinborough.

Children aged six to 10 will have their own session at the Montserrat Public Library on Saturday, October 17. Beginning at 10am, the activity will include storytime, colouring and a treasure hunt.

A public speaking competition on “Youth in the ECCU: Mastering Money in a Changing World” will take place on Sunday, October 18, at 4pm at the St Patrick’s Co-operative Credit Union Hall.

Premier Reuben T. Meade is scheduled to discuss “The Significance of the Big Push in the Montserrat Context” on ZJB on Wednesday, October 21, at 11am.

The programme also includes a High Visibility and Wellness Walk on Saturday, October 24, starting at 5pm. The route runs from St Johns Anglican Church to the Sports Complex in Little Bay.

Digital literacy will be the focus of an interactive radio panel discussion on Wednesday, October 28, at 10.30am. Moderated by Estwick, the discussion, “Digital Literacy; Does it Matter in Montserrat?”, will feature representatives of financial institutions, Serra representatives and Maxwell Ross.

Residents are also encouraged to collect the “5 Tips for your MONEY Toolkit”, issued on October 1 and each Monday during the month. The tips will also be broadcast on ZJB Radio. T-Shirt Fridays are scheduled throughout October.

The month’s activities will close with a ZJB presentation by Estwick on Friday, October 30, at 11am. A charity donation is also included in the calendar.

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