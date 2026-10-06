HMS Trent Visit to Strengthen Montserrat’s Disaster Preparedness

Royal Navy patrol vessel HMS Trent has begun a three-day visit to Montserrat from Tuesday, October 6 to Thursday, October 8, 2026, for joint training and exercises aimed at strengthening the island’s response to hurricanes, volcanic activity and other natural hazards.

The visit forms part of the Royal Navy’s routine regional presence during the hurricane season. Under Operation VENTUS, the ship’s company will work with the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA), Royal Montserrat Defence Force (RMDF), Royal Montserrat Police Force (RMPF) and other local agencies to support contingency planning and emergency preparedness.

A major incident medical evacuation exercise is among the planned activities. Run jointly with DMCA and local emergency responders, it will model the island’s response to a disaster scenario.

The programme also includes medical familiarisation visits to the hospital, Montserrat Fire and Rescue Service and local clinics, as well as engagement with Montserrat’s Sea Cadets. The crew will also work with the RMPF’s Marine Unit on maritime safety and security around the island’s coastline.

Governor Harriet Cross is expected to greet Lieutenant Commander Charles Stevenson, the ship’s Executive Officer, who is currently in temporary command of HMS Trent.

“Montserrat’s safety and resilience depend on strong partnerships,” Governor Cross said.

She welcomed the visit as an opportunity to build on the work of DMCA, the defence and police forces, and the island’s health and emergency services.

“Montserrat faces a range of natural hazards, from hurricanes to volcanic activity, and this is a shared challenge,” she said. “I am grateful to the Royal Navy for continuing to stand alongside Montserrat’s own agencies, who know this island and its people best.”

Lieutenant Commander Stevenson said HMS Trent last visited Montserrat at the end of 2025. He said maintaining relationships with the UK Overseas Territories helps the crew understand local agencies and each island’s geographical challenges, supporting readiness to respond to natural disasters.

“A collaborative approach to training and developing mutual understanding of our respective skills and knowledge is key to maintaining that readiness,” he said.

HMS Trent is a Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessel designed for operations including maritime security, counter-narcotics and disaster relief. Its Caribbean presence includes supporting UK Overseas Territories with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief when required.

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