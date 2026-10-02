Montserrat Make It Three Straight Wins with 2-0 Victory over British Virgin Islands

Montserrat maintained their perfect start to the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League with a 2-0 win over the British Virgin Islands on Thursday, October 1, at TCIFA National Stadium in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands.

Brandon Barzey opened the scoring in the 11th minute. An own goal by Joel Mars in the 43rd minute doubled Montserrat’s advantage before half-time.

The result gives the Emerald Boys nine points from three League C Group A matches, with seven goals scored and none conceded. They began their campaign with a 2-0 victory over the Turks and Caicos Islands on September 23, followed by a 3-0 win over the British Virgin Islands on September 26.

Barzey has now scored in both matches against the British Virgin Islands, having also opened the scoring in Saturday’s victory.

Thursday’s result delivered on the next objective set by head coach Gabriel Calderón after the second match. He had said the team would continue working on its mental preparation, confidence and teamwork, with the aim of winning its third and fourth group games.

“We need to be strong mentally, to have confidence, to help each other, to work as a team,” Calderón said following the September 26 win.

Montserrat will seek to complete a clean sweep when they face the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday, October 6. The final group match is scheduled for 3 p.m. local time in Providenciales, according to Concacaf’s published schedule.

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