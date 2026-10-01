Montserrat to Conduct WHO Global School Health Survey Among Secondary School Students

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is teaming up with the Ministry of Education and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), to execute the World Health Organization’s Global School Health Survey (GSHS) among students of the Montserrat Secondary School during the month of October.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Global School Health Survey is an internationally recognised tool used to gather information

on the health, behaviours and wellbeing of school-aged children and adolescents.

“Montserrat last conducted the survey in 2008. Findings from that survey helped to inform improvements in health services, including support for the development of mental health services for young people The 2026 survey will provide an updated picture of the health and wellbeing of today’s students and help the Government of Montserrat better understand how the needs, experiences and challenges facing young people may have changed over time.” a release from the ministry noted.

Acting Director of Primary Health Care, Penny Maloney, encouraged parents and guardians to support the initiative, noting that the survey provides an important opportunity for young people to have their experiences reflected in health planning. She stated; “We really want our parents and young people to understand that their participation matters. The information collected through this survey will help us understand what our young people are experiencing today and where we may need to strengthen our programmes and services. We saw the value of the 2008 survey in helping to inform services for young people, and we hope families will support us again by taking the time to discuss the survey and provide consent for their children to participate.”

Students participating in the survey will be asked questions on areas such as nutrition and eating habits, physical activity, mental and emotional wellbeing, bullying and violence, alcohol and tobacco use, sexual and reproductive health, hygiene and other health-related behaviours.

The ministry acknowledged that some of the topics may be personal or sensitive and encourages parents and guardians to talk with their children about the survey, explain its purpose, and give them an opportunity to ask questions or share any concerns they may have.

Participation is voluntary. Parents and guardians will be asked to provide consent before their child participates, and students themselves may choose not to participate or may decline to answer any question they are uncomfortable with.

The survey has also been designed to protect students’ privacy and confidentiality. No names, addresses or other identifying information will be collected on the survey questionnaire.

Individual responses will not be shared with parents, teachers, other students or members of the public, and findings will be reported only in combined or summary form.

Students of the Montserrat Secondary School will be issued with a letter of information and consent form. Parents and guardians are encouraged to review the information provided, talk with their child about the survey, and consider supporting their participation.

Consent can be given by returning the completed paper consent form to the Montserrat Secondary School or complete the digital consent form using the QR code or online link provided on the Ministry of Health and Social Services social media platforms to include

Facebook.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to respond by 5 October 2026 so that eligible students can be included in the survey.

For further information on the Global School Health Survey, please contact:

Nurse Alex Ackie

Community Nursing Manager

Ministry of Health and Social Services

Telephone: 491-5218

Email: ackiea@gov.ms

The Ministry of Health and Social Services thanked parents, guardians, students, the Montserrat Secondary School and its partners for their support and participation in this important initiative to better understand and improve the health and wellbeing of Montserrat’s youth.

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