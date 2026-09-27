Montserrat Beat British Virgin Islands 3-0 to Extend Winning Start

Montserrat made it two wins from two in the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League with a 3-0 victory over the British Virgin Islands on Saturday, September 26.

After a goalless first half at TCIFA National Stadium in Providenciales, Brandon Barzey broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, scoring from inside the box after a rebound. Lyle Taylor doubled the lead with a first-time finish in the 67th minute, then headed in his second goal four minutes later.

According to Concacaf’s match statistics, Montserrat had 59% of possession and 18 shots, seven of them on target. The British Virgin Islands registered five shots, with two on target.

Head coach Gabriel Calderón said he was proud of the players’ effort after a difficult start against what he described as a strong opponent. He said Montserrat began to impose their game after the first 15 to 20 minutes, created chances and finished strongly.

“I think everybody can be proud of the team because the feeling is so positive,” Calderón said. “They work very hard this week, and I think we deserve to win this victory.”

The result follows Montserrat’s 2-0 win over the Turks and Caicos Islands in Wednesday’s opener. Ashley Boatswain scored both goals in that match. The Emerald Boys lead League C Group A with six points and a goal difference of plus five.

Calderón said the team’s aim is to win its remaining two group matches, while continuing the work that produced its opening victories. “We need to be strong mentally, to have confidence, to help each other, to work as a team,” he said.

Montserrat next face the British Virgin Islands on Thursday, October 1, before playing the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday, October 6. Both matches are scheduled for 3 p.m. local time in Providenciales.

Fans in Europe can watch the matches on the Concacaf YouTube channel.

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