Three Senior Management Changes in 18 Months Raise Questions for Bank of Montserrat

Bank of Montserrat Limited has moved to recruit replacements for three senior managers appointed in 2025, raising questions about leadership continuity and the retention of experienced personnel at the island’s only indigenous commercial bank.

The positions of General Manager, Human Resources Manager and Manager, Loans and Advances have all been advertised within the past three months.

Current General Manager Josephine George leaves the bank today, September 30, approximately 16 months after taking up the position on June 2, 2025.

George brought more than three decades of experience across the public and private sectors, including seven years as Managing Director of the Bank of St Helena. When announcing her appointment, Bank of Montserrat said her leadership had come at a “pivotal time” as the institution continued its digital transformation and pursued sustainable growth.

The bank advertised the General Manager position in August, with applications closing on September 10. The vacancy notice called for an executive capable of driving financial performance, strengthening governance and risk management, leading organisational transformation and overseeing the bank’s long-term sustainability.

The bank has not announced George’s successor or disclosed who will lead the institution in the interim.

HR Manager Position Reopened After One Year

The latest vacancy is for a Human Resources Manager. The position was advertised on September 22, 2026, with an October 15 application deadline.

However, the role was filled just over a year ago.

In September 2025, Bank of Montserrat announced the appointment of Antiguan and Barbudan national Tonya Jackson, SHRM-SCP, as Human Resources Manager, effective September 8.

At the time, the bank said Jackson brought more than a decade of progressive human resource management experience across the financial, corporate and public sectors. Her experience included policy development, recruitment and retention, performance management, employee engagement and the implementation of HR technology.

The bank has not publicly stated whether Jackson has left the institution, is preparing to leave or whether the new vacancy represents a restructuring of the HR function.

The advertised responsibilities include recruitment, employee relations, performance management, training, compensation and benefits, regulatory compliance and workforce planning.

Notably, the incoming manager will also be required to report on staff turnover, recruitment, training and employee engagement, and make recommendations to senior management on improving the bank’s HR functions.

Loans and Advances Role Advertised Again

The Manager, Loans and Advances position was advertised in July, less than a year after Shani Daley was appointed to the role.

Bank of Montserrat announced that Daley joined the institution on August 5, 2025, bringing more than 20 years of experience in lending operations and portfolio management. She holds an MBA with distinction from Heriot-Watt University and the Commercial Banking Certified Analyst designation.

The role had also been advertised in November 2024 before Daley was recruited.

Questions About Continuity and Staff Wellbeing

The loss of three senior managers within approximately 18 months raises questions about the bank’s working environment, its ability to retain experienced personnel and the continuity of its strategic and operational leadership.

The affected positions oversee three critical areas of the institution. The General Manager is responsible for the bank’s overall direction and financial sustainability. The Human Resources Manager oversees recruitment, retention, employee relations and workplace culture, while the Manager, Loans and Advances manages a significant part of the bank’s lending portfolio.

There are also broader concerns about employee wellbeing. Senior members of the bank’s leadership team, past and present, have experienced serious health challenges while in office. No private medical information has been disclosed as part of this story. However, the circumstances raise legitimate questions about workload, workplace stress and the support available to employees across the organisation.

Bank of Montserrat describes itself as the island’s leading financial institution, holding approximately 80% of Montserrat’s commercial banking market. The loss of several senior managers within a relatively short period therefore has implications not only for the institution but also for customers, shareholders and the wider Montserrat economy.

Discover Montserrat asked Board Chairperson Venita Cabey to explain what the Board of Directors is doing to evaluate the reasons for the level of management turnover. The chairperson was also asked what changes would be implemented to improve the working environment and provide the continuity the bank needs. In light of the health challenges experienced by senior leaders, Discover Montserrat further asked what the board is doing to improve staff wellbeing and ensure that managers and other employees are supported in taking care of their health.

A response from the chairperson was pending at the time of publication.

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