BRADES, Montserrat – The Ministry of Health and Social Services has confirmed one case of dengue in Montserrat. The individual had no recent travel history, indicating that the infection was acquired locally.

Dengue is a viral infection spread mainly through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito. A mosquito can pick up the virus by biting a person who has dengue and then pass it on to another person through a bite. These mosquitoes are most active during the day.

Symptoms can include a sudden high fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting or a rash.

A release from the ministry advised residents to seek medical attention promptly for any symptoms of dengue.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito can breed in very small amounts of standing water. Particularly during this period of heavy rainfall, residents are encouraged to eliminate mosquito breeding sites by checking around the home and yard at least once a week eliminate any standing water found.

Additionally, residents are advised to protect from bites by applying insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or IR3535 to exposed skin and follow the label instructions and wearing long sleeves and long trousers, when possible, especially outdoors during the day.

If you have dengue, take extra care to avoid mosquito bites during the first week of illness. This helps prevent mosquitoes from picking up the virus and spreading it to others.

The Ministry of Health will continue to provide updates as this situation evolves.

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