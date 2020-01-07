Baldwin Taylor is New GM at Bank of Montserrat

The Bank of Montserrat is pleased to announce the appointment of its new General Manager, Baldwin Taylor who took up office on January 2, 2020.

He succeeds Michael Joseph who retires as General Manager after serving for 10 years in the position. During his tenure, the Bank grew exponentially recording growth in assets of 47% moving from $171M in 2009 to $252M in 2018 and Loans growth of over 100% increasing from $46M in 2009 to $94M in 2018. The Bank also reported its best profit in the last five years of $4.3M in 2018.

Taylor comes to the bank as it prepares to takeover control of the local branch of the Royal Bank of Canada, which was purchased as part of a consortium deal late last year.

The new general manager is a senior level strategist with a wealth of experience in banking, finance, customer service, business intelligence and marketing strategy. He has over 25 years of banking and financial service experience.

Taylor has served in several senior positions including Senior Manager – Retail Banking, Senior Manager – Customer Insight, Manager – Marketing & Public Relations and Manager of two wholly owned branches of the Bank of St. Lucia Limited.

He has also served as a Director of the Caribbean Credit Card Corporation and as a Member, Secretary & Treasurer of the St. Lucia Bankers Association.

He holds a Masters of Business Administration Degree from Durham Business School, United Kingdom; a Bachelors of Commerce Degree from Sobey School of Business, St. Mary’s University, Canada.

Taylor was introduced to and welcomed by the Shareholders of the Bank at a Special Extra-ordinary meeting of stockholders held on Thursday December 12, 2019 at the Cultural Centre, Little Bay.