Deputy Commissioner Williams Celebrates 30 Years with the Montserrat Police Service

Congratulations to Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Albert C. Williams who this month celebrates 30 years with the Royal Montserrat Police Service.

Williams, who is originally from St. Vincent and the Grenadines enlisted in the service on January 18, 1990.

A release from the RMPS said of the years, the deputy commissioner attended numerous police training locally, regionally and internationally. Most of his training has been in the field of forensic science and major crime investigations.

While Williams has worked in various departments, the Criminal Investigation Department has been his mainstay for over 15 years.

Reflecting on his achievement of such a milestone in his career, the police offer said he has absolutely no regrets about joining the Royal Montserrat Police Service. He added that the service has help shape his life and molded him into the person he is today. He also said the journey had not been smooth sailing. There were numerous challenges but by the Grace of God he managed to overcome them and rise to the occasion.

Williams holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from Northumbria University, a Masters in National Security and Strategic Studies from the University of the West Indies and is currently working on a PhD in Criminal Justice.

The Commissioner of Police and all staff and members of the Royal Montserrat Police Service and Montserrat Fire and Rescue Service extends congratulations to Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Albert C. Williams for reaching this milestone and for his years of service to the Montserrat community.