Ferry Passengers to Be Airlifted While Jaden Sun is on Dry Dock

The Access Division announced Friday that the Jaden Sun ferry will be going on dock this weekend, starting from Sunday January 26, 2020.

A substitute vessel has been arranged but will not be able to start until Thursday January 30, 2020. The vessel will depart Antigua at 7:00p.m.

This would therefore mean that customers traveling from Sunday 26 to Thursday January 30, will need to be airlifted.

Arrangements have been made to airlift passengers with pre-booked ferry tickets to travel on those days.

Customers are advised to reassess their travel arrangements considering the upcoming shift in travel arrangements.

Please contact your local agent for travel advice if your current planned travel arrangements are going be disrupted.

Agents:

Montserrat: Jemmotte Shipping 496-9912

Antigua: Jenny Tours 1-268-722-8188

The Access Division-Office of the Premier apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.