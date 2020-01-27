Montserrat Ready for Toastmasters Group

Last week’s in introduction to Toastmasters International has paved the way for a chapter of the organisation to be established here.

Oragniser Daphne Furlonge said she was pleased with the daily turnout to the three days of meetings. Attendance grew from 22 to 40 which she said was enough to start a group on island.

The plan is to meet on February 6 at the conference room at the Police Headquarters in Brades at 4:30PM to collect membership forms and to elect an executive body. Meetings are then planned for the first and third Thursday of each month.

“The turnout was really heartening and it told me that people are ready for something like this in Montserrat. We had police officers, other government workers as well as a few people from the private sector,” shared Furlonge.

It is still possible for others who are interested in improving their public speaking to join the meetings. Contact Furlonge at 1 (664) 496-2493.