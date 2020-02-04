UK Chief of Defence Staff to Visit Montserrat This Week

General Sir Nick Carter, UK Chief of Defence Staff, Britain’s most senior career military officer will undertake a familiarisation visit to Montserrat as part of a wider programme of Caribbean visits including Jamaica and Antigua and Barbuda on 05 – 06 February, a Governor’s Office release announced Monday.

During his visit he will meet key figures including the Governor, Premier, Cabinet members, the Commander of the Royal Montserrat Defence Force, the Commissioner of Police and various officials involved in the security of Montserrat. He will also visit the Montserrat Volcano Observatory to better understand one of the major natural threats Montserrat faces.

As a mark of respect he will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph on the morning of 06 February, and meet veterans of the Royal Montserrat Defence Force.

Finally, he will also get a first-hand look at the capabilities of the Heliconia Star, the Government patrol vessel operated by the Royal Montserrat Police Service

