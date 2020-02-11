8 Ways to Stick With Your Healthy Living Plan During St. Patrick’s Festival

We asked Lyandra Hobson of LHNet Ordering Services, who is an avid fitness buff and does love a good fete, to share some advice on enjoying the upcoming St. Patrick’s Festival without quitting on your goals.

St. Patrick’s is here again! Every year bears witness to an increase in tourists from all over of the world, along with a steady increase in events and activities to attract them. Scores of people will arrive by both sea and air from the beginning of March. St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated on March 17 but the festival is actually 13 days long.

The activities are fashioned in such a way that there is literally something for everyone at any given time. This therefore means the country never sleeps and the same for most patrons.

More people, means a greater chance of being some who may sick. It is important for proper rest and more so keeping your body healthy, by nourishing it with the right foods during this festive season.

Here are a few tips on how to stay on your healthy eating habit plan even while you party.

Never Go to an Event Hungry

Eat a balanced meal before you go and remember portion control is important, avoid overeating. This practice would help you to curb hunger and prevent you from purchasing processed foods which would be readily available at the events.

Stay hydrated!

Getting in those eight glasses of water is crucial, better yet, take sips throughout the day to avoid those frequent bathroom trips. Try adding cucumber slices or bits of fruits for added flavour and nutrients.

Go Green!

It’s St. Patrick’s, Yeah! Go totally green by opting for salads and veggies in place of excess carbs, fried foods and foods high in sugar as these types of food are sure to weigh you down and have you feeling tired and we all need our energy during feting season right?

Watch Your Alcohol Intake

Some of you may not want to hear this as there are those of the notion that a fete without alcohol is no fete at all but believe it or not, you do not need to drink alcohol to have a good time. Yes you heard right. How is that possible you might ask? Well, eating the right foods would activate those endorphins in your brain and will put you in that feel-good mode. The good thing about this, unlike alcohol, you would totally avoid that nasty hangover! However, if you must drink, drink in moderation as alcohol is high in calories. In addition, it’s good practice to alternate alcohol with water to lessen the impact which awaits you the morning after.

Drink More … Water

Orrr *lightbulb moment* how about swapping out your alcohol and soft drinks for *ding ding ding ding* coconut water? This delicious drink can be found all over Montserrat and Baptist at Carr’s Bay corner would be sure to have them in abundance. Coconuts are packed with lots of nutrients that are guaranteed to have you feeling pumped and energised instead of the usual lag that comes from consuming too much fizz and buzz.

Snack Away

Snacking is also important, always carry a pack of nuts or granola bar with you in case you experience pangs of hunger or cravings. These readily available healthy options would stop you from turning to unhealthy snacks for satisfaction.

Stay clean!

Keep with you at all times a bottle of hand sanitizer or even wipes. Frequent hand washing to reduce the spread of germs is necessary. In the absence of running water, use these.

Eat Regularly

Most importantly, always have a food stock in your refrigerator to ensure you have your required three square meals a day. Having breakfast might be a challenge especially when you are heading home late with no desire to wake until the next event. However, whenever you eat, ensure your meals are balanced. A balanced meal includes healthy grains, good fats, lots of fruits and vegetables and source of protein. Protein is known to keep you full for longer. LHNet can make this task way easier for you. We offer the option of prepping healthy meals for you for up to a week, to be stored in your refrigerator or daily delivery of these meals. Contact us on 664-493-5020 for more information.

Lastly, with a healthy lifestyle comes exercise. RXGYM located in Ryan Complex in Brades will be open throughout the week of St. Patrick’s except on March 17. Opening hours are 5AM to 7:30AM, then from 3PM to 11PM. On Saturdays 5:00PM until 11:00PM. You can call them on 664-393-1681 if you need to get in another workout.

Follow these tips to have an enjoyable and healthy St. Patrick’s Festival.

Use #664GreenWeek #StPatricksFestival #DiscoverMontserrat to share your memories with us.