Operating Hours for Essential Services During 24-Hour Curfew Period on Montserrat

The 24-hour curfew comes into effect from 6PM this evening (Saturday March 28, 2020) and ends on April 14 at 12:00AM. During this lock down period, persons must stay at home except for those carrying out functions as an essential service or business provider; seeking medical care; conducting a banking or money transfer transaction; caring for a family member, vulnerable person or pet, engaging in exercise activity, and shopping for necessities (food, fuel and medicine).

The Government of Montserrat has instructed for essential businesses or services are allowed to operate as follows:

1. a banking business – from 8 am to 12 pm

2. a doctor’s office – from 8 am to 6 pm

3. a grocery store, an agricultural produce business or a pharmacy- which is allowed to open 8 am to 6 pm. BUT only one person from each household is allowed to be out for the purpose of going to the grocery store, pharmacy or market.

4. a gas station- which is allowed to open 8 am to 6 pm

5. a bakery- which is allowed to open 8 am to 6 pm

6. a business connected with fisheries 2 am to 7 pm

7. as an undertaker – for 24 hours

8. a money transfer business, from 8 am to 6 pm.

9. a business or organisation that is granted permission (by the Minister of Health) to operate.

All non-essential services, organizations and departments must close until April 14, 2020.

Persons engaging in exercise can do so alone or in a gathering of no more than 4 people from within one’s household. Additionally, exercise activities are only permitted from 5AM to 8AM or from 3:00PM to 6:00PM

The airport and the seaports are closed, with the following exceptions:

Only Montserratians, are allowed to disembark (arrive) on Montserrat;

A person arriving for the purpose of aiding in the treatment, control and suppression of COVID19.

Medical evacuations

Courier (postal) services

Like this: Like Loading...