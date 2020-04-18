New Shopping & Banking Schedule Ahead of Extended Shutdown

The Government of Montserrat has made provisions for members of the public to conduct business activities and shop from Monday April 20 to Wednesday April 22, ahead of the extended shutdown effective April 23, 2020.

During this three-day period, banks, money transfer services, groceries (supermarkets), bakeries, petrol stations and bakeries are allowed to operate, and members of the public are allowed to access these services.

Members of the public are allowed to leave their homes once during the three-day period to access the services identified above and must do so based on the category in which they fall, or based on the first letter of their last name. The schedule with the times in which persons are allowed to go to the banks, money transfer services, groceries (supermarkets), bakeries and petrol stations are as follows:

Monday April 20 from 8PM to 12PM –

Senior Citizen (a person over 60 years)

Essential service provider

Pregnant women

Monday April 20 from 1PM to 4PM – Last names beginning with S,T,U,V,W,X,Y,Z

Tuesday April 21 from 8AM. to 12PM – Last names beginning with M,N,O,P,Q,R

Tuesday April 21 from 1PM to 4PM – Last names beginning with G,H, I, J, K L

Wednesday April 22 from 8AM to 12PM – Last names beginning with C,D, E,F

Wednesday April 22 from 1PMto 4PM – Last names beginning with A,B

Additionally, the businesses must operate during the 3-day period within the following times:

a grocery store, bakery, gas station, or money transfer business, may open from 8AM to 6PM;

a bank may open from 8AM to 2PM;

the owner of a grocery store, bakery, gas station or money transfer business shall ensure that no customer is served after 4PM;

the owner of a grocery store, bakery, gas station or money transfer business shall close or cause to be closed the grocery store, bakery, gas station or money transfer business at 6PM.

Individuals are required to walk with a form of identification (ID) at all times and must show any law enforcement officer, when requested.

Under this three-day relaxed restriction period, a funeral may be conducted, however the maximum persons allowed at the funeral is 15.

Following the 3-day period, the island will revert back to the full-shutdown arrangements until May 1 at 12:00AM.

Details of the provisions during the 3-day period are outlined in S.R.O. 27 of 2020 PUBLIC HEALTH (COVID-19 SHELTER IN A PLACE) (AMENDMENT) ORDER available on the government website, at the following link:

http://agc.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/SRO-No-27-of-2020-Public-Health-COVID-19-Shelter-in-a-Place-Amendment-Order-2020.pdf

Like this: Like Loading...