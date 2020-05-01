Vehicle Licensing to Resume May 5

The Traffic Division of the Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour & Energy (MCWEL) will recommence renewal of motor vehicles licensing from Tuesday May 5, between the extended hours of 8:15 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

In order to manage the process smoothly, morning hours from 8:15am to 12 noon will be for vehicles with licenses that expired in April, while afternoons will be for March vehicles, including those persons who need to complete the licensing process started by the Police during the lockdown period. Once the Ministry has cleared most of the backlog it will return to normal operations for May.

Motorists with vehicle licenses expiring in May are therefore asked to delay renewing your licenses until later in the month. This will allow The MCWEL to clear the backlog of vehicles that should have been licensed in March and April.

To facilitate the process while continuing to keep each other safe and observe strict social distancing practices, customers are asked to wait in their vehicles until you are being served.

