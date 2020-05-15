No Active COVID-19 Cases on Montserrat

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is today announcing that there are no active coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Montserrat, as the lone active case of COVID-19 as was previously reported in the Ministry’s last update, has now made a full recovery.

The island’s first case was confirmed on March 17, 2020. Confirmed cases increased, peaking at 11, on April 12th. Since then there has been 1 fatality and the other cases have fully recovered.

The Ministry has also indicated that there are presently no suspected cases under investigation; with this week being the fourth week with no new confirmed cases.

These new COVID19 developments are regarded as major accomplishments for the island. Director of Primary Health Care, Dr. Dorothea Hazel- Blake stated, “These milestones are significant achievements for the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the entire Montserrat Community. But, I cannot stress enough the need for us to remain cautious in our actions, if we do not want our victories to be short lived. The virus is still a global crisis and as restrictions eased we must seek to find the balance between returning to a new normal while still staying on guard.”

The need for continued vigilance was echoed by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sharra Greenaway-Duberry who stated that, “We will continue to build the Ministry’s capacity to respond to any future resurgence of COVID-19. The public must also remain prepared. Never forget the lessons learned and continue to practice good hygiene as it is the most effective protection against diseases.”

Residents are reminded that you should continue to self- monitor and report any flu like symptoms to the designated hotline 496-9724 for diagnosis and treatment.

The hygienic practices of hand-washing and disinfection emphasized throughout this pandemic are the hallmarks of infection control and will continue to protect the island not just from a resurgence of COVID-19, but from a host of other infectious disease.

