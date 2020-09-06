Sydney Mendes and Seigel Rodney Off to Advance Studies and Football Skills

Young footballers Siegel Rodney and Sydney Mendes left island Sunday for the United Kingdom, where they plan to continue their studies and training.

Both Rodney and Mendes graduated from the Montserrat Secondary School a few weeks ago and will be attending Hartpury College and University.

The pair came to the attention of the school through a ID Combine last November in Antigua. The Montserrat Football Association facilitated six local players from the elite squad to attend the programme, where coaches Christopher Knowles and Marc Richards and Kettering Town FC Coach Steven Kinninburg were scouting for talent.

At the time, the names of the three athletes from the island who made the cut were not revealed pending offers and parental approval. The coaches were looking for players who they felt could have a future with Hartpury.

Mendes is also a member of Montserrat Track Alliance and has competed in regional competitions. He told Discover Montserrat he plans to study towards a diploma in sports science at college and then physiotherapy in his undergraduate degree.

Rodney’s plans are to achieve a BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma Sport (Football) and wants to play and coach professionally. Both plan to continue representing the island as part of the Men’s National team.

