Two Scientists from the Montserrat Volcano Observatory to Join Team in St. Vincent

As effusive eruptions continue at La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent two scientists based at the Montserrat Volcano Observatory will join their colleagues from the UWI Seismic Research Centre (SRC) to provide support.

SRC announced Sunday, that Dr. Thomas “TC” Christopher and Dr. Adam Stinton, are scheduled to join the team later this week. They are expected to gather data from the dome and crater through temperature and photogrammetry measurements and gas measurements using a MultiGAS and spectrometer.

In December 2020, scientists assessing data from satellites identified thermal anomalies at the La Soufrière volcano, indicating magma close to the surface. Seismic activity at the volcano has also increased, which indicates there may be an imminent volcanic eruption.

The SRC and the National Emergency Management Office for St. Vincent are releasing daily updates and continue to caution residents against visiting the volcano. Seismic stations are being set up at various points on the island including Owoa and Fancy and areas closer to the volcano during the course of this week, their latest statement noted.

“Installation of a GPS station at Georgetown was successful, with a total of three stations currently streaming data to SRC.

“The continuing hotspot anomaly being recorded by NASA FIRMS results from the presence of the new dome. Satellite imagery obtained through the Monitoring Unrest from Space (MOUNTS) Project indicate that the dome is detectable by orbiting earth satellites.

“The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has suspended all face to face community meetings to update residents on the present state of La Soufriere Volcano until further notice due to the revised protocols for mass gathering implemented by the Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO. Information to communities will be communicated virtually.

“The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued,” the statement read.

