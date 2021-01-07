Construction Begins on New Airport Tower for Montserrat

Government of Montserrat officials broke ground Tuesday at the John A. Osborne Airport to signal the start of the construction phase of the new Air Traffic Control Tower.

The Air Traffic Control Tower Project is a critical infrastructure project under the Capital Investment Programme for Resilient Economic Growth (CIPREG), and is being managed by the Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour and Energy.

Speaking at the Ceremony, Minister of Works, Dr. Samuel Joseph, likened the construction of a new tower to a “guiding light of where we see Montserrat going in the future.” He noted that the construction of the new control tower in 2021 signifies that we are rebuilding Montserrat, in terms of our infrastructure, and is symbolic of where we are heading in 2021 despite the challenges in 2020.

Director of the Public Works Department, Rawlson Patterson underscored the importance of the milestone event in Montserrat’s development. He noted that the journey to this point was long; starting with the aeronautical study in 2015, the submission of the business case for the financing of the project in 2017, followed by the design works, tendering process and the contract negotiations.

Patterson also outlined the features of the project.

“This tower upon completion, will stand as one of the tallest concrete buildings ever to be constructed on Montserrat in this new dispensation. It will feature a total height of approximately 60 feet and cover over five storeys, and will include a state of the art Air Traffic Control Cabin at the top; with provisions for the installation of an elevator in the future.”

The Galloway Group is the local contractor for the project. Representatives from the company, Emmanuel Galloway and Adrian Galloway were both present at the groundbreaking Ceremony.

During his remarks, Adrian Galloway said “the commencement of the construction of this facility is a tangible demonstration of the commitment of the Government and people of Montserrat, towards improving access to the island, and it is also a significant investment in our infrastructure.”

He also pledged the company’s commitment to work to meet the project timelines and ensure a high standard of workmanship and finished product.

The project is expected to be of a six-month duration.

