Enter the 2021 Creative Youth Art Competition

Students, their schools and mentors can win up to $26,000 in cash prizes in the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and the Regional Security System Asset Recovery Unit (RSS ARU) 2021 Creative Youth Competition.

The ECCB/RSS-ARU Creative Youth Competition is designed to allow students, aged 13-19 in the eight ECCB member countries, to demonstrate their creativity, critical thinking skills and talents through various genres including essay writing, poetry, song writing and art.

This year, students who wish to participate in the art contest will be required to create a piece on one of the following focus areas:

1. Evolution of Payment Methods: How Will the Use of Money Transform in the Future;

2. Women, the Forgotten Resource: Equal Opportunities for Women in the Workplace and Society; and

3. The Rise of Domestic and Social Ills in the Face of COVID-19.

The areas of focus were selected in collaboration with secondary school teachers and artists from the ECCB member countries.

The entries will be judged in two categories: ages 13 to 16 and 17 to 19, and will be assessed for: creativity and originality; quality and execution; adherence to the selected topic/clarity; use of medium and overall impression; and freedom of expression.

Cash prizes, tokens and trophies amounting to $26,000.00 will be awarded to the top three winners, their respective schools, and teachers who mentor the students in the creation of their pieces.

The entries for the 2021 ECCB Creative Youth Competition must be submitted to the ECCB Headquarters or the Bank’s Agency Offices in the respective member countries, no later than 2 April 2021.

More information about the ECCB Creative Youth Competition can be obtained from the Bank’s website, www.eccb-centralbank.org and Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ECCB Connects/ .

About the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and Regional Security System Asset Recovery Unit

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) was established in October 1983. The ECCB is the Monetary Authority for: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Regional Security System (RSS) was created out of a need for a collective response to security threats, which were impacting on the stability of the region in the late 70’s and 80’s. The Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) is a department of the Regional Security System, which provides technical assistance to RSS Member States, to advance their effectiveness in using financial Investigations and asset recovery to take the profit out of crime.

Like this: Like Loading...