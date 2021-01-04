Best of Montserrat 2020 Winners

Thank you for voting in our Best of Montserrat poll. More than 8000 votes were made and we are pleased to announce the winners in the 15 categories.

First place winners for businesses will receive a feature article as well as three-months FREE advertising here on discovermni.com.

“The Best of Montserrat poll is an initiative to bring awareness to the various types of businesses and services on island. Many of the winners have distinguished themselves by providing quality service but also are very visible on social media or in the community,” explained Discover Montserrat Editor Nerissa Golden. “Votes were also cast by people overseas. Staying top of mind to your customers whether they are on island or not is critical for business. Friends and family overseas make financial contributions to the economy by arranging for locals to conduct business on their behalf. It is very important to get visible and remain that way.”

