Montserrat Calypso Kings Take Us Down Memory Lane

Thanks to the Montserrat Arts Council the 2020 festival season was not a complete bust. The three calypso events held during December, while missing some familiar faces, did give fans local and abroad something to talk about.

The final event, the King of Kings on Wednesday, December 30 was a refreshing lime down memory lane as calypsonians, some who have been performing for as long as there has been a competition on Montserrat, participated.

Performing were Kevin King NattE Farrell, Joseph Pops Morris, Lorenzo Challenger Cassell, Herman Cupid Francis, Silvina Khandie Malone, Andy Kirnon, Steve Iceman Weekes, Garnett Sylk Thompson, Kelvin Tabu Duberry, Cecil Cepeke Lake, Justin Hero Cassell and Keithroy De Bear/De Voice Morson.

Andy Kirnon hinted to Backstage Pass Host Sharlene Lindsay that he may make a comeback to the competition stage.

Check out videos below of some of the performances. There are even more videos available on our YouTube channel for this 2020 Calypso season.

Lorenzo “Challenger” Cassell who began his calypso career as Young Challenger made a rare appearance and performed Characters in Town. Challenger is also the elder brother of Hero and the late soca king of the world Arrow.

Joseph “Pops” Morris sang Forgive Me

The lone woman who has ever captured the calypso monarch crown on island also made an appearance.

Keithroy “De Voice” Morson who captured the 2020 calypso crown the previous night, sang three songs, including his classic Man is Nothing But Dust.

Like this: Like Loading...