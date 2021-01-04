Winners of Christmas Lighting Competition 2020 Announced

The recently concluded Christmas Lighting Competition saw nine participants – six from the Residential Homes category and three from the Business category participating in this year’s Competition. Hosted collaboratively by the Tourism Division and the Montserrat Arts Council, under the auspices of the Office of the Premier, the competition highlighted the skills and creativity of the participants. The judges viewed each property and paid attention to:

– Visual appeal – displays needed to be eye-catching and communicate the theme well.

– Cohesiveness – displays needed to be organized, well completed with spaces utilized effectively and visibly.

– Creativity – displays needed to provide exceptional use of creative ideas with good use of inspiration and imagination.

– Overall Effect – displays must be awe-inspiring and fabulous with good use and variety of decorations and lights.

The participants to be awarded prizes in the Residential Homes category are:

Mrs. Patricia Farrell-Daway of Brades who won first place. Mrs. Vanessa White, Woodlands and Ms. Everlyn White, Nixon’s tied for second place and third place was won by Ms. Venus Bass of Olveston.

The businesses to be awarded prizes in the Business Category are:

MS Osborne Ltd., Brades, whose display was adjudged the most creative and was awarded the WOW prize. First Place was won by Beni’s Jewellery, Brades and second place was won by Treasure Spot, Cudjoe Head.

Consolation Prizes were awarded to Mrs. Camilla Watts, Olveston and Ms. Lilame Martin, Virgin Island.

The Tourism Division extends congratulations to the participants who took the time and made the effort in helping to spread the Christmas joy through their creativity.

