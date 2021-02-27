Lockdown Lifted on Montserrat as of Sunday, February 28 at 5:01AM

Antigua ports have been asked not to allow anyone to travel to Montserrat if they do not have proof of approval from the Government of Montserrat. This is one of the new changes to be enforced as the island prepares to reopen.

On Saturday morning, Premier Joseph Farrell and Minister of Health Charles Kirnon announced on radio that the island will revert to the conditions before the lockdown was instituted on February 6, 2021 with a few changes to encourage compliance and limit new introductions of the coronavirus here.

All public servants are expected to be at work Monday morning, as the lockdown has been lifted here. Businesses can return to regular operations as of Sunday, February 28 at 5:01AM.

Churches can return to regular services on Sunday, February 28. Mask wearing is mandatory and social distancing and numbers are based on the size of the buildings. These restrictions are also to be implemented for funerals.

Primary schools can reopen on Tuesday, March 2. The Montserrat Secondary School will continue virtual classes on Tuesday. They will reopen for face-to-face classes on Monday, March 8. Students and staff are still dealing with the sudden loss of the acting principal Mrs. Jais-Ann Patterson on Tuesday. She was also the Geography teacher for the fifth form students preparing to take CXCs in June.

Minister Kirnon extended condolences to the educators and students, adding that the Permanent Secretary will provide an update on reopening of the MSS and also what support is being given to assist those needing to process their grief.

Public gatherings numbers are limited at 50. Mask wearing and social distancing is mandatory in public spaces. Individuals and businesses who break this will be charged with non-compliance and a fine of EC$500 or three months imprisonment or both. A further fine can be given of EC$1000 or six months imprisonment or both for further infractions.

Non-resident technicians must now take a COVID-19 PCR or RNA test on arrival, whether Montserratian or non-Montserratian. They must also receive prior approval to coming by both the Ministry of Health and Immigration. Non-resident technicians are required to quarantine for 14 days and also work within their bubble.

The health minister encouraged residents to take the vaccine. He said he expects that in the months to come countries will be making it mandatory that you need a vaccine to travel. This is an opportunity to do so while the vaccines are available here. To date, just over 700 people have been vaccinated.

The relevant SRO will be added once released.