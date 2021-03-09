Montserrat’s Hybrid St. Patrick’s Festival to Run March 12 to 17, 2021

The Montserrat Arts Council announced Tuesday a preliminary programme for an abbreviated edition of this year’s St. Patrick’s Festival.

The Arts Council said in a release, they are “working with selected members of the St. Patrick’s Festival Committee to deliver several events via live stream during St. Patrick’s Week 2021. A schedule of events that will take place from Friday 12th – Friday 19th March, will be released to the public later this week.”

“The events are being produced by the Arts Council as well as private promoters/organizers. Over the years, the St. Patrick’s Festival has grown more commercial thanks to the efforts of private promoters at home and abroad. Though the pandemic has caused much hindrance worldwide, promoters are using virtual parties to keep patrons engaged and a couple of Montserrat promoters have undertaken the task to do the same,” the statement read.

Immortal Promotions will be hosting a free virtual All White Affair party on Friday, March 12. A limited number of residents will be able to attend in person due to local protocols for public events.

Apart from the virtual activities, such as the St. Patrick’s lecture, a panel discussion and Cultural Extravaganza, there will be a Market Day and an island wide Heritage Feast. The Market Day will give vendors and artisans the opportunity to display and sell their products at the public market in Little Bay, while the Heritage Feast will highlight local dishes at participating food shops and restaurants around the island. Both activities will take place on March 17th and members of the public are invited to come out and support. Please note that COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, mask wearing in public will be in effect.

The release also stated that the Virtual Cultural Extravaganza will be aired on the evening of March 17th and includes a fashion show featuring local designer, Cheryl Cassell of Kassel Designz, masquerade dancing, performances by local artists and more.

Director of MAC, Mr. Kenneth Silcott, said “The global pandemic is real, therefore it is important that we safeguard our citizens and follow all GOM protocols and guidelines. That being said, the Montserrat Arts Council must make every effort to preserve our traditions and cultural heritage, albeit virtually.

“I am looking forward to the final innovative product as we face these new challenges in a Covid-19 environment.”