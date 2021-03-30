Win EC$1000 in Rotary Club of Montserrat’s Essay Competition

Here’s an opportunity for two lucky students to win some cash from the Rotary Club of Montserrat.

The local community organisation is offering EC$1000 for a student in the fourth or fifth form at the Montserrat Secondary School who can successfully tackle the topic of “Childhood Obesity and its Effects” in a 2000-word essay.

Students in the local primary schools in fifth and sixth grade can win the same amount for a 1000-word essay on “Childhood Obesity and Me”.

The Rotary District 7030 has launched a Childhood Obesity Prevention Program (COPP) to bring awareness of the issue in local communities.

The deadline for submission is April 30th, 2021.