Montserrat Children’s Society Raising Funds for 2021 Summer Camp

The board and members of the Montserrat Children’s Society have established a crowdfunding campaign to raise 3000 pounds to bring summer camp to the island’s children this year.

The charity, established in 2013 aims to help vulnerable children who have urgent, professionally assessed, health, social or educational needs regardless of race nationality or disability. They are also committed to help secure the well-being of children in Montserrat and protect them from all forms of harm.

To this end, in 2020 MCS lobbied for the government to include children in their financial support packages last March/April to mitigate against the economic challenges caused by the pandemic and the effects on families here. This goal was achieved after the 2021 lockdown in February when the Government allocated funds for all children as part of their relief effort..

In an email to members and friends, the society said “2020 was a hard year – especially for those who have suffered loss, sickness or hardship due to the Covid virus. For Children’s Society it was a great disappointment that all our planned programmes and events had to be abandoned.”

DONATE HERE TO THE MONTSERRAT CHILDREN’S SOCIETY

The message said although the charity has been unable to conduct their normal projects, they continued to work behind the scenes for Montserrat’s children. “We provided financial help for vulnerable children identified by Social Services, Health or Education and we raised awareness of Children’s Rights during World Children’s Day and in discussions with Legislators.”

“In 2021, due to the ongoing restrictions, our activities remain limited. However, we are very keen to resume our Annual Summer School for children aged four to seven years. This is needed more than ever now, to provide stimulation, education, sport, activities and fun for the children and to support parents who are working harder and longer in these difficult economic times.”

The charity has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for Summer School. All are encouraged to make a donation and to share the campaign to their network.

Donations can be made online at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ margaret-ainsworth

TO SHARE OR DONATE, Please go to MCS Facebook Page.

Contact marg.a.ainsworth@gmail.com (4963612) or Catherine (Helena) Dorsette catherinedorsette@gmail.com