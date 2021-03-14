Go Golfing With the Montserrat Animal Protection Society

It’s time to dust off the golf clubs and get ready for the Montserrat Animal Protection Society’s (MAPS) annual tournament.

Saturday, April 3 has been announced as the date for this year’s event which supports the non-profit’s efforts to protect animals here.

Plans are still ongoing as organisers work to adapt the tournament for current health protocols. However, teams of four are encouraged to register. Entry fee for each person playing is EC$50.

If you would like to play but do not have a team, sign up anyway and the organisers will find you a team.

Sign up to play by emailing linda@healingyou.com or call Linda at 496 6555.

The Montserrat Animal Protection Society is a registered charity that was formed in 2001 to look after lost, abandoned and mistreated animals.