Dr. Danny Joseph to Present Annual St. Patrick’s Day Lecture Tonight

Dr. Danny Joseph will present A Thousand Words & More at this year’s annual St. Patrick’s Festival Lecture this evening online.

Lecture Summary – Stories. We craft and consume them. We tell and adapt them. We buy and sell them. We pen their protagonists and villains, their beginnings and endings.

At the same time, these stories – Montserrat stories – they write us and shape us – they bend the narrative arcs of our characters, culture, and history. Our stories give us a better understanding of ourselves and what surrounds us. The presentation looks at how our stories change us and why they, like our rebelling story, should be told in a thousand words and more.

Daniel Joseph hails from Harris Village where he sat at the feet of teachers of the St. George’s Primary School. Following masquerade to Town he attended the Montserrat Secondary School (MSS) after which he caught a LIAT return flight to Barbados. There, at UWI Cave Hill Campus, he did an undergraduate degree in Computer Science and Mathematics.

Back in Montserrat, he lectured in a variety of subjects at the Montserrat Secondary School (MSS) and Montserrat Community College (MCC)—in addition to being a speech writer for the Debating Society. He eventually crossed the Atlantic for postgraduate studies in the UK, culminating in a PhD in Business and Management.

He is currently a Fintech researcher and has authored multiple patents in the fields of digital currencies and machine learning. He writes as a hobby, with the emphasis being on capturing Montserrat history through personalities and the minutiae of life.

The annual lecture is coordinated by the UWI Open Campus Montserrat

Join the presentation at 6:30PM at the link below.

https://www.facebook. com/269433146423818/posts/ 4115107171856377/?d=n