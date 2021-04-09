Montserrat’s Cabinet to Consider Support for SVG as La Soufrière Erupts

Cabinet is expected to review options for assisting the Government and people of St. Vincent & the Grenadines as the nation battles with eruptions at the La Soufrière volcano.

A government release said that on Friday afternoon, Premier Joseph E. Farrell convened an emergency stakeholder meeting to explore what options are possible to provide humanitarian, technical and/or in-kind contributions to help St. Vincent and the Grenadines meet the immediate needs of their volcanic emergency. On Monday April 12, Cabinet will consider the options open to Montserrat and provide ministerial confirmation of Montserrat’s commitment.

“Mindful of past experiences with our own Soufriere Hills Volcano, the Government and people of Montserrat continue to hope and pray that the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines are spared further explosive eruptions,” the release read.

Early Friday morning, the predictions of volcanologists came true as the volcano erupted, spewing an ash cloud which reached up to 4KM and drifted out to the East of the island. A second eruption followed after 2PM.

Regional governments and agencies are mustering support to both welcome displaced residents of the affected communities as well as to send in urgent equipment and supplies to the island. CDEMA is facilitating a generous donation of essential items from UNICEF to aid in relief efforts in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The donation includes collapsible water tanks for water storage, collapsible containers, Chlorine drums for water treatment, Wash & Dignity kits, and latrine add-ons for children and disabled people.

On Thursday April 8, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced an evacuation order for communities in the Red volcanic hazard zone. Prior to this announcement, the Premier of Montserrat had been in communication with the prime minister to express Montserrat’s solidarity and the willingness to provide support.

Premier Farrell said he is confident that persons will rally around our Vincentian brothers and sisters living in Montserrat, as they too remain very concerned about the developments in their homeland, and the consequent dislocation of some of their family members.

The public will be informed at a later date of the nature and type of contribution Montserrat is able to commit to as part of emergency efforts to assist St. Vincent and the Grenadines.