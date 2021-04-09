New FCDO Attaché Joins Governor’s Office

Peter Reid has taken up a new role in the Governor’s Office as the FCDO’s Development Attaché to Montserrat. He will be here initially for a six-month short term tour while the longer term staff structure is reviewed. The UK’s previous Department for International Development and Foreign and Commonwealth Office have merged to create the new Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO).

Reid is expected to work on a range of development issues as part of the new FCDO team supporting the Governor. Prior to this, Peter was based in London leading the UK’s work to create a trade preferences scheme to allow 70 developing countries to continue to trade with the UK following its exit from the EU. Peter was previously posted to Sierra Leone in 2015 to co-ordinate DFID’s programming to support the Early Recovery from the Ebola outbreak. In earlier roles, Peter was a policy advisor for DFID on EU trade and development policy and for the Cabinet Office on civil society and government transparency during the UK’s 2013 G8 Presidency.

In his spare time, Peter enjoys the outdoors, music, and cooking.