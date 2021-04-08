Local Cricketers Off to Play with UK Clubs

On Thursday afternoon three cricketers left island destined for the United Kingdom, to form part of three different cricket clubs.

Damion Williams has been contracted by the Frinton Cricket Club, Zawandi White by the Shaw Cricket Club and Kriston Yearwood-Murrain by the Bovey Tracey Cricket Club.

Williams previously played with Ticknall Cricket Club in the 2019 season.

All-rounder Zawandi White served as captain of the Leeward Islands Under 19 Cricket Team in 2019. Yearwood-Murrain has also played on the Leeward Islands Under 19 team.

All three cricketers will take part in various matches for the UK cricket league period which commences April and ends early September. This will allow them to be able to further enhance their cricket skills in various aspects of playing and coaching, said the Department of Community, Youth and Sports Services.

The department wished them well as their continued development positively contributes to the overall development of cricket and sports on Montserrat.

In Photo – L-R: Kriston Yearwood-Murrain, Zawandi White and Damion Williams.