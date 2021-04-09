Montserrat to Mourn Passing of HRH Prince Philip With 21 Gun Salute Saturday

Montserrat will join other British Overseas Territories, Commonwealth nations and the United Kingdom in an estimated eight days of mourning the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021.

A note from Government House said “as we join in this solemn moment, I know Montserratians will wish to offer sincere condolences to the Royal Family. It is anticipated that the funeral service will be held in eight days’ time (but this is yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace).

Meanwhile a period of Public Mourning will be observed by the staff of the Governor’s Office and the Montserrat Public Service until the funeral.

“As a mark of respect the Royal Montserrat Defence Force will stage a 21 gun salute at noon tomorrow; due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings this will not be a public event but we will share it via social media for those who are interested,” said the message signed by Governor Andrew Pearce.

The governor has instructed that all public servants who are not in uniform should wear somber colours. Uniformed bodies should wear a black armband during this period of mourning to show their respects. Official business should continue as normal but social and celebratory events should be paused “until the period of mourning is over,” stated the communication.

Further information regarding the funeral and related issues will be communicated in due course. Individuals may also pay tribute via the official website for the Royal Family, where an online condolence book will soon be available; please visit www.royal.uk.